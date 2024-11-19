Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 11.800-11.900 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 11.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $83.0 billion-$83.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $83.0 billion.

Several research firms have issued reports on LOW. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Loop Capital upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $272.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.84.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $271.87 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $196.23 and a 12 month high of $287.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.04.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $23.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.93 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 47.07%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 38.14%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 5,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.45, for a total value of $1,555,408.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,940.30. This represents a 30.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total value of $1,684,262.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,678.06. This represents a 41.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

