Lowery Thomas LLC Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Lowery Thomas LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Lowery Thomas LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Lowery Thomas LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $491,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 38,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,534,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWN stock opened at $172.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $167.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.43. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $136.85 and a 52-week high of $181.50.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

