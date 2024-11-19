LMR Partners LLP Sells 15,497 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

LMR Partners LLP lessened its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,497 shares during the quarter. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $5,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 3,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 8,099 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 617.1% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 89,069 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,622,000 after acquiring an additional 76,649 shares during the period. Finally, ABLE Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $604,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $531.64 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $304.50 and a 1-year high of $544.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $500.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $459.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.36 billion, a PE ratio of 85.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.21, for a total transaction of $90,655.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,655,048.26. The trade was a 3.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jamie Samath sold 269 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.89, for a total transaction of $145,230.41. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,727,816.73. This trade represents a 2.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 91,178 shares of company stock valued at $45,897,071. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $495.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $604.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, October 18th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $510.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $503.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $524.61.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

