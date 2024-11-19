LMR Partners LLP Makes New $3.60 Million Investment in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 24,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,597,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Repligen by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,100,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $937,994,000 after purchasing an additional 21,719 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Repligen by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,370,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,749,000 after purchasing an additional 237,884 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Repligen by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 946,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,363,000 after purchasing an additional 199,322 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Repligen by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 638,602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,037,000 after purchasing an additional 36,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 567,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,387,000 after acquiring an additional 71,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

RGEN opened at $123.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 6.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $141.09 and a 200-day moving average of $144.24. Repligen Co. has a 52 week low of $113.50 and a 52 week high of $211.13.

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $154.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.34 million. Repligen had a positive return on equity of 3.92% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RGEN has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Repligen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Repligen in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Repligen from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.25.

In other Repligen news, Director Anthony Hunt sold 22,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.37, for a total transaction of $3,225,905.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 139,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,328,540.80. The trade was a 13.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

