LMR Partners LLP Lowers Stock Position in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

LMR Partners LLP cut its position in shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 216,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,605 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $4,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYA. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the third quarter valued at about $638,000. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,953,000. Fullcircle Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 20.5% in the third quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 31,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares during the period. Tevis Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 9.7% in the third quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 29,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 100.0% in the third quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 12,550 shares during the period. 37.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Liberty Global Stock Performance
NASDAQ:LBTYA opened at $12.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.74. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 1-year low of $10.93 and a 1-year high of $21.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.18.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Liberty Global
Liberty Global Company Profile
Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Liberty Global
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Is Monolithic Power Systems a Screaming Buy After Near 40% Drop?
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Applied Materials Market Capitulates: Now is the Time to Buy
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- 3 Ultra-High Dividend Yield Stocks for the New Year
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.