LMR Partners LLP Lowers Stock Position in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

LMR Partners LLP cut its position in shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 216,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,605 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $4,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYA. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the third quarter valued at about $638,000. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,953,000. Fullcircle Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 20.5% in the third quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 31,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares during the period. Tevis Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 9.7% in the third quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 29,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 100.0% in the third quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 12,550 shares during the period. 37.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LBTYA opened at $12.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.74. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 1-year low of $10.93 and a 1-year high of $21.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on LBTYA shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Liberty Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.50 to $21.30 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.90.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

