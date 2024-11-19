LMR Partners LLP Has $6.23 Million Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

LMR Partners LLP trimmed its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 43.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 32,115 shares during the quarter. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $6,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of A. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 5.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,064,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,952,832,000 after purchasing an additional 809,149 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,542,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,242,956,000 after buying an additional 1,042,926 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,976,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $442,011,000 after acquiring an additional 183,716 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 8.2% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,667,616 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $396,088,000 after acquiring an additional 203,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,386,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $309,302,000 after purchasing an additional 52,550 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $283,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,497,110. This represents a 7.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,990 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,448,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,801,595. This represents a 19.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,995 shares of company stock worth $1,739,510.

NYSE A opened at $126.92 on Tuesday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.39 and a fifty-two week high of $155.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.07.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The medical research company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 19.50%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on A. Barclays lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.36.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

