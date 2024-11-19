Lingohr Asset Management GmbH Has $663,000 Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Lingohr Asset Management GmbH decreased its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the third quarter worth $28,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VLO has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $172.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $146.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Valero Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $169.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Valero Energy from $172.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $175.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.86.

Valero Energy stock opened at $144.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $120.21 and a 52 week high of $184.79. The stock has a market cap of $45.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $32.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.04 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 13.07%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

