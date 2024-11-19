Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $62.51 and last traded at $62.52, with a volume of 44550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.61.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LINE. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Lineage from $104.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Lineage in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Lineage in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Lineage in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Lineage from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lineage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.52.

Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($2.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($3.22). Lineage had a negative return on equity of 9.89% and a negative net margin of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lineage, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LINE. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Lineage in the 3rd quarter worth about $265,895,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lineage during the third quarter valued at approximately $176,790,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lineage during the third quarter valued at approximately $173,115,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Lineage during the third quarter valued at approximately $134,351,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Lineage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,875,000.

Lineage, Inc is the world’s largest global temperature-controlled warehouse REIT with a network of over 480 strategically located facilities totaling over 84.1 million square feet and 3.0 billion cubic feet of capacity across countries in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Coupling end-to-end supply chain solutions and technology, Lineage partners with some of the world’s largest food and beverage producers, retailers, and distributors to help increase distribution efficiency, advance sustainability, minimize supply chain waste, and, most importantly, feed the world.

