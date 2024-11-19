Lindenwold Advisors INC Acquires 77 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Lindenwold Advisors INC grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 1.3% of Lindenwold Advisors INC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Lindenwold Advisors INC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PG. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 30th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $182.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,800 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.99, for a total transaction of $2,163,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,538.34. This trade represents a 52.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 96,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $16,320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,721 shares in the company, valued at $2,332,570. This trade represents a 87.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 270,727 shares of company stock valued at $46,014,037 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG stock opened at $170.80 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $170.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $142.50 and a one year high of $177.94. The stock has a market cap of $402.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.99 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 33.25%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th were paid a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.48%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

