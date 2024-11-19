Lindenwold Advisors INC Acquires 3,345 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Lindenwold Advisors INC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for about 9.3% of Lindenwold Advisors INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Lindenwold Advisors INC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $18,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 297,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,258,000 after buying an additional 87,824 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at $274,000. Prudent Man Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 40,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,585,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $60.80 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $55.37 and a 1-year high of $65.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.90. The company has a market capitalization of $74.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $0.272 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.