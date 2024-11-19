LGT Capital Partners LTD. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. reduced its position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 916,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 54,000 shares during the quarter. The Carlyle Group accounts for approximately 1.4% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned about 0.26% of The Carlyle Group worth $39,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CG. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 506.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock opened at $50.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.74. The company has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 175.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.21 and a 52 week high of $54.52.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $895.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.17 million. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 2.21%. The Carlyle Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 482.76%.

Insider Transactions at The Carlyle Group

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 924,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total transaction of $1,978,357.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,643,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,796,514.34. This trade represents a 20.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel A. D’aniello sold 495,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $25,535,279.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,504,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,936,376.06. The trade was a 1.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,171,556 shares of company stock valued at $29,222,475. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. TD Cowen upped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

