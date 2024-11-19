LGT Capital Partners LTD. Decreases Stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. decreased its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 520,116 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 43,891 shares during the period. ResMed comprises about 4.4% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned about 0.35% of ResMed worth $126,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of ResMed by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,465 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in ResMed by 4.5% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ResMed by 1.9% in the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ResMed by 3.1% in the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ResMed by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Baird R W upgraded shares of ResMed to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of ResMed in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. StockNews.com raised ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ResMed from $224.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.70.

ResMed Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $239.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $242.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.82. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.03 and a twelve month high of $260.49.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 23.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 28.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ResMed

In related news, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.56, for a total value of $1,262,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,502,777.28. This represents a 18.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.90, for a total value of $479,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,920,239.60. The trade was a 2.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,174 shares of company stock valued at $14,882,278 in the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

