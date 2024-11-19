Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Stock Price Down 4.3% – Here’s Why

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.90 and last traded at $2.91. Approximately 114,725 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 4,222,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.04.

LESL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Leslie’s from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Leslie’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.96.

The company has a market capitalization of $528.84 million, a P/E ratio of 143.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.56.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Leslie’s by 125.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 399,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 221,809 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 1,219.6% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 336,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 311,035 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,470,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Leslie’s by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,406,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,564,000 after buying an additional 601,177 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Leslie’s during the 3rd quarter worth $117,000.

Leslie’s, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

