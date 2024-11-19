Legacy Bridge LLC Trims Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Legacy Bridge LLC lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,650 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,104,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,664,000 after purchasing an additional 539,682 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,188,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,377,000 after buying an additional 52,301 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,665,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,105,000 after acquiring an additional 285,180 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 3,005,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,371,000 after acquiring an additional 166,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,899,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,319,000 after acquiring an additional 395,730 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $59.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $54.20 and a 1-year high of $60.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.74.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

