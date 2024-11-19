Legacy Bridge LLC Sells 340 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Legacy Bridge LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 12,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

IWR stock opened at $91.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $70.72 and a 52 week high of $93.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.66 and a 200 day moving average of $84.79.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.