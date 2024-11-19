Legacy Bridge LLC Purchases 15,722 Shares of Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT)

Legacy Bridge LLC increased its position in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) by 10,275.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,722 shares during the quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Nextracker were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Nextracker by 166.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,531,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,149,000 after acquiring an additional 7,821,368 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in Nextracker during the 2nd quarter worth $43,078,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nextracker during the 1st quarter worth about $46,593,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Nextracker by 1,800.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 846,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,675,000 after buying an additional 801,780 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nextracker by 2,854.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 738,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,619,000 after buying an additional 713,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Nextracker alerts:

Nextracker Trading Up 1.7 %

NXT opened at $37.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Nextracker Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.93 and a fifty-two week high of $62.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.37 and its 200 day moving average is $43.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Nextracker from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Nextracker from $61.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $56.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nextracker in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Nextracker from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nextracker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.95.

View Our Latest Report on NXT

Nextracker Profile

(Free Report)

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nextracker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextracker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.