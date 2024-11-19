Leerink Partnrs Cuts Earnings Estimates for AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs reduced their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for AstraZeneca in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 18th. Leerink Partnrs analyst A. Berens now expects that the company will earn $5.28 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.31. The consensus estimate for AstraZeneca’s current full-year earnings is $4.07 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for AstraZeneca’s FY2026 earnings at $6.05 EPS.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.75.

AstraZeneca Price Performance

AstraZeneca stock opened at $63.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $196.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.15. AstraZeneca has a one year low of $60.47 and a one year high of $87.68.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 30.01%. The firm had revenue of $13.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AstraZeneca

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AZN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 17.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,271,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,151,177,000 after acquiring an additional 9,002,450 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,117,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,080,000 after purchasing an additional 258,477 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,480,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,509,000 after buying an additional 524,175 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,365,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,525,000 after buying an additional 29,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 16.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,417,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,565,000 after buying an additional 488,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

About AstraZeneca

(Get Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.