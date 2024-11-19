Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Purchased by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 4,323.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the second quarter worth about $32,000. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the second quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of LRCX opened at $70.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.48. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $68.72 and a 1 year high of $113.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.83.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 50.60% and a net margin of 26.02%. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.85 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 29.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on LRCX shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $99.00 to $89.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.03.

Read Our Latest Report on Lam Research

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.51, for a total transaction of $528,928.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,267 shares in the company, valued at $3,488,315.17. The trade was a 13.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.