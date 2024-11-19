Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Shares Sold by Strengthening Families & Communities LLC

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC cut its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 7.6% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,841,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $142,943,000 after buying an additional 128,026 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $571,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the first quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 84.7% in the first quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 51,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 23,400 shares during the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KLIC stock opened at $46.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.67 and a beta of 1.38. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $38.20 and a one year high of $56.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.36.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $181.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 13th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 11.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is presently -65.04%.

KLIC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.40.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

