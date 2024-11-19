Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Trading Down 4% – Here’s What Happened

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) fell 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $36.96 and last traded at $37.16. 21,943 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 145,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.71.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KOP. Singular Research raised shares of Koppers to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Koppers in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Koppers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $757.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.41.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $554.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.80 million. Koppers had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Koppers’s payout ratio is 7.95%.

In other Koppers news, CEO M Leroy Ball sold 5,000 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total value of $189,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 315,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,949,691.68. The trade was a 1.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Koppers by 170.4% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 830 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koppers in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Koppers in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Koppers by 83.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,204 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koppers in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC) segments.

