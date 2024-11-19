Kodal Minerals (LON:KOD) Shares Down 9.9% – Here’s Why

Kodal Minerals PLC (LON:KOD – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 9.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.32 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.32 ($0.00). Approximately 49,593,543 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 61,512,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.36 ($0.00).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 1.45 ($0.02) target price on shares of Kodal Minerals in a research report on Thursday, September 26th.

Get Kodal Minerals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KOD

Kodal Minerals Trading Up 2.8 %

Kodal Minerals Company Profile

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.43 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 142.38.

(Get Free Report)

Kodal Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources in the United Kingdom and West Africa. The company explores for lithium and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Bougouni Lithium project located in Mali. Kodal Minerals PLC was incorporated in 2010 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kodal Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodal Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.