Knuff & Co LLC Increases Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Knuff & Co LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up approximately 0.9% of Knuff & Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 9,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 8,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.7% during the third quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 10,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 30,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

NextEra Energy stock opened at $76.39 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.95 and a 12 month high of $86.10. The company has a market capitalization of $157.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.11 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 11.94%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,007 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $302,808.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,792 shares in the company, valued at $1,193,401.44. The trade was a 20.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on NEE shares. Guggenheim upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.54.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.