Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.80 and last traded at $7.12, with a volume of 123153 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.05.
Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.83.
Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $695.78 million for the quarter. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 147.20% and a net margin of 14.67%.
Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Dividend Announcement
Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile
Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets disposable products in Mexico. The company offers baby diapers, training pants, swim pants, wet wipes, shampoos, creams, bar soaps, and feeding products. It also provides toilet papers, napkins, facial tissues, paper towels, feminine pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate wipes, and menstrual cups.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Super Micro Computer Soars 28%: Is It Really Out of the Woods?
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Traders Are Flocking Back to Oil: What’s Fueling the Optimism
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 3 Hot Stock Trends to Ride Into 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark de México S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark de México S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.