Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.80 and last traded at $7.12, with a volume of 123153 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.05.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Kimberly-Clark de México S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $695.78 million for the quarter. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 147.20% and a net margin of 14.67%.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a $0.1229 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.’s payout ratio is presently 14.86%.

(Get Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets disposable products in Mexico. The company offers baby diapers, training pants, swim pants, wet wipes, shampoos, creams, bar soaps, and feeding products. It also provides toilet papers, napkins, facial tissues, paper towels, feminine pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate wipes, and menstrual cups.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark de México S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark de México S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.