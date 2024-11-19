Kentucky Retirement Systems Reduces Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lowered its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,684 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 882 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,823 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 13.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 649,716 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $96,171,000 after acquiring an additional 75,120 shares during the last quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the second quarter valued at $465,000. Swedbank AB increased its position in Expedia Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 169,076 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $21,302,000 after purchasing an additional 8,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in Expedia Group by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 42,300 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXPE has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen cut shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Expedia Group from $144.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.88.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $180.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.40. The company has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.73. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $107.25 and a one year high of $190.40.

Insider Activity

In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $1,501,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 198,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,811,480.90. This represents a 4.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 7,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.99, for a total value of $1,273,930.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,922.13. The trade was a 38.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $5,846,530 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.