Kentucky Retirement Systems Lowers Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems cut its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,181 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Hologic were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hologic in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Hologic in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Hologic by 330.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 542 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $78.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.63 and a 200 day moving average of $78.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.59 and a fifty-two week high of $84.67.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. The firm had revenue of $987.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.25 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 19.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

HOLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Hologic from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Hologic from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Hologic from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.91.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

