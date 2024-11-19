Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Sells 332 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in J. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 427.5% during the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on J shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $158.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James raised shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $138.60 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.30.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Up 0.2 %

Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $140.35 on Tuesday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.59 and a fifty-two week high of $150.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.76 and its 200-day moving average is $142.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 22.92%.

Insider Transactions at Jacobs Solutions

In other news, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total transaction of $625,633.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,688,038.96. This trade represents a 14.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 1,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total transaction of $286,313.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,346,108.65. This trade represents a 4.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Featured Articles

