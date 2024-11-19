Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Lowers Stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund trimmed its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVY. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 1,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AVY shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $241.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Avery Dennison from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays cut their price target on Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Avery Dennison from $252.00 to $247.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.96.

Insider Transactions at Avery Dennison

In other news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 7,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.12, for a total transaction of $1,550,396.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 304,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,333,345.68. The trade was a 2.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:AVY opened at $198.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.89. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $186.66 and a 52 week high of $233.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $212.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.52.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.01. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.26%.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

