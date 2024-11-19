Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Cuts Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lowered its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,691 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 217 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 709.8% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Expedia Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $180.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.78. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.25 and a 12 month high of $190.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXPE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.88.

View Our Latest Research Report on Expedia Group

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.99, for a total value of $1,273,930.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,922.13. The trade was a 38.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $1,501,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 198,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,811,480.90. This trade represents a 4.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,846,530. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.