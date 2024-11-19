Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Kentucky Retirement Systems decreased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MOH. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the second quarter worth $36,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 96.2% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MOH opened at $292.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $328.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $325.54. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $272.69 and a 12-month high of $423.92. The company has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $6.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.05. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $10.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on MOH shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $359.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $412.00 to $351.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $405.00 to $331.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $406.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $354.00 to $297.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.17.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

