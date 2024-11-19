Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Kentucky Retirement Systems decreased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MOH. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the second quarter worth $36,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 96.2% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.
Molina Healthcare Stock Performance
NYSE MOH opened at $292.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $328.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $325.54. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $272.69 and a 12-month high of $423.92. The company has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have issued reports on MOH shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $359.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $412.00 to $351.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $405.00 to $331.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $406.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $354.00 to $297.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.17.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Molina Healthcare
About Molina Healthcare
Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Molina Healthcare
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Is Monolithic Power Systems a Screaming Buy After Near 40% Drop?
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Applied Materials Market Capitulates: Now is the Time to Buy
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- 3 Ultra-High Dividend Yield Stocks for the New Year
Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.