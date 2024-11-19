Kentucky Retirement Systems Decreases Stock Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Kentucky Retirement Systems decreased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,741 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 3,356 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 179.5% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the third quarter worth $33,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Southwest Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.78.

Southwest Airlines Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $32.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.34 and a 200-day moving average of $28.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -461.86, a P/E/G ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.15. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $35.18.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The airline reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.10. Southwest Airlines had a positive return on equity of 4.56% and a negative net margin of 0.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Southwest Airlines news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 1,203,920 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.83, for a total value of $35,912,933.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,912,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,787,192,261.40. The trade was a 1.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rakesh Gangwal acquired 643,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.98 per share, with a total value of $19,300,764.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,606,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,117,203.78. The trade was a 21.73 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

