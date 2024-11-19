KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) Short Interest Up 11.7% in October

KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 338,500 shares, a growth of 11.7% from the October 15th total of 303,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 166,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

KB Financial Group Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE KB traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $65.25. The stock had a trading volume of 64,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,983. KB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $36.57 and a 1 year high of $72.89. The stock has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KB Financial Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KB. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in KB Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in KB Financial Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in KB Financial Group by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in KB Financial Group by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 257,611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,409,000 after purchasing an additional 62,455 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in KB Financial Group by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 130,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,803,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KB Financial Group Company Profile

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.

