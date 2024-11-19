Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) Short Interest Update

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,860,000 shares, a drop of 14.1% from the October 15th total of 6,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of JMIA stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $3.74. 1,351,270 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,918,068. Jumia Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.78 and a 12-month high of $15.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.66.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crumly & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Jumia Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Jumia Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Jumia Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new position in Jumia Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Jumia Technologies by 13.6% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JMIA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark decreased their price target on Jumia Technologies from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Jumia Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company’s platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with customers; logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company’s platform in selected markets under the JumiaPay name.

