JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Stock Position Raised by Lowery Thomas LLC

Lowery Thomas LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for 2.8% of Lowery Thomas LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Lowery Thomas LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $4,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mattern Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 5,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $59.43 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $54.20 and a 1-year high of $60.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.74. The company has a market capitalization of $34.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

