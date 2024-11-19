Joseph Group Capital Management Sells 217 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Joseph Group Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JNK. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,376,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $134,617,000 after buying an additional 165,682 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL now owns 15,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 18,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Agilis Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Agilis Partners LLC now owns 26,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JNK opened at $96.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.64. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.43 and a twelve month high of $97.90.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

