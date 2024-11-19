Joseph Group Capital Management Purchases 3,469 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPF)

Joseph Group Capital Management lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPF – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,469 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF makes up 2.8% of Joseph Group Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Joseph Group Capital Management owned approximately 2.47% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF worth $7,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RSPF. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 36,235.3% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 111,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after acquiring an additional 110,880 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,010,000. Davis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 15.7% during the second quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 76,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after buying an additional 10,374 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 40,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Finally, Yoder Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 39,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSPF opened at $75.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $324.84 million, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.00. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $53.35 and a 52 week high of $76.91.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (RSPF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted / Financials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of financial stocks pulled from the S&P 500. RSPF was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

