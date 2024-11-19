Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Position Cut by First City Capital Management Inc.

First City Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 470.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 157,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,319,000 after acquiring an additional 130,308 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,129,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,774,000 after acquiring an additional 10,146 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,692,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 27,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 39,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 8,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total value of $84,899.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 143,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,438,752. This trade represents a 0.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $8,038,392.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,243,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,383,385.17. This represents a 8.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 336,757 shares of company stock worth $26,262,632 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.21.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $83.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.93. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $87.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 58.27%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Stories

