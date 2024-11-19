John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 805,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,537 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 1.20% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $48,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JHMM. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $50,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 154.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $86,000.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:JHMM opened at $62.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.65. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $47.91 and a 52 week high of $63.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.02.

About John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

