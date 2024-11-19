John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 617,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,901 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 5.33% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son worth $58,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the third quarter worth $2,610,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the third quarter worth $715,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 13.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the third quarter worth $39,000. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get John B. Sanfilippo & Son alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Stock Performance

John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock opened at $82.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.20. The company has a market capitalization of $957.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 0.11. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $108.96.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $269.57 million during the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 4.90%.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Profile

(Free Report)

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.