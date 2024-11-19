JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,440,000 shares, a decrease of 11.8% from the October 15th total of 7,300,000 shares. Approximately 7.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 549,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.7 days.

JBG SMITH Properties Stock Down 1.8 %

JBGS traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.91. 534,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869,893. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1-year low of $13.03 and a 1-year high of $18.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.35.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $136.03 million during the quarter. JBG SMITH Properties had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 20.60%.

JBG SMITH Properties Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -53.85%.

Separately, Evercore ISI upped their target price on JBG SMITH Properties from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JBG SMITH Properties

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 126,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after buying an additional 5,043 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 111,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 33.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 358,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,275,000 after buying an additional 89,812 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 105.8% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 70,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 36,412 shares during the period. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in, and develops mixed-use properties in high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC, most notably National Landing. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

