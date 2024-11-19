JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 290,500 shares, a drop of 9.2% from the October 15th total of 319,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JAKK shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of JAKKS Pacific from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of JAKKS Pacific in a report on Monday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

JAKKS Pacific Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of JAKK stock opened at $27.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.72 million, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.45 and its 200 day moving average is $22.18. JAKKS Pacific has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $36.84.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $1.36. JAKKS Pacific had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $321.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.44 million. On average, equities analysts predict that JAKKS Pacific will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JAKK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in JAKKS Pacific by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 444,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,961,000 after purchasing an additional 102,155 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in JAKKS Pacific by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 375,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,272,000 after purchasing an additional 10,746 shares in the last quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in JAKKS Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,105,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in JAKKS Pacific by 75.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 269,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after purchasing an additional 116,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 6.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 198,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,057,000 after buying an additional 12,809 shares in the last quarter. 44.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JAKKS Pacific Company Profile

JAKKS Pacific, Inc designs, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys and related products, electronic products, and other consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products.

