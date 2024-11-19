Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.800-6.200 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 6.150. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Jacobs Solutions Trading Up 0.2 %
NYSE J opened at $140.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.76 and a 200-day moving average of $142.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Jacobs Solutions has a 12 month low of $100.59 and a 12 month high of $150.54. The company has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.71.
Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.92%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Buying and Selling at Jacobs Solutions
In other Jacobs Solutions news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 1,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total transaction of $286,313.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,346,108.65. This represents a 4.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total value of $625,633.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,688,038.96. This trade represents a 14.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
About Jacobs Solutions
Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.
