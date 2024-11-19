iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF (NYSEARCA:IRBO) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF (NYSEARCA:IRBO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.46 and last traded at $35.29, with a volume of 114180 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.11.

iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $698.74 million, a PE ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF by 131.2% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 130,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,457,000 after purchasing an additional 73,873 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF by 179.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 17,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 11,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF during the second quarter valued at about $57,000.

About iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF

The iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF (IRBO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of global equities involved in robotics and artificial intelligence. IRBO was launched on Jun 26, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

