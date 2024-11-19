iShares Premium Money Market ETF Common Class (CMR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 on December 2nd

iShares Premium Money Market ETF Common Class (TSE:CMR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 21st,TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.139 per share on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st.

iShares Premium Money Market ETF Common Class Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:CMR remained flat at C$50.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 20,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,331. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$50.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$50.10. iShares Premium Money Market ETF Common Class has a 52 week low of C$50.00 and a 52 week high of C$50.26.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Premium Money Market ETF Common Class Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Premium Money Market ETF Common Class and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.