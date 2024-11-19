iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by Vance Wealth Inc.

Vance Wealth Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,994 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Vance Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Vance Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $3,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 125.8% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 189,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,930,000 after acquiring an additional 105,835 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 15.1% during the second quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 57,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 7,505 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 90.9% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 53,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 25,402 shares during the last quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 77,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,378,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 32.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $54.30 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

