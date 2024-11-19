iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) is Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for 5.5% of Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $5,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Point Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 5,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $98.33 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.87 and a 200-day moving average of $103.55. The company has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

