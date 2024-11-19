iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Position Raised by Pathstone Holdings LLC

Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 864,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,942 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $72,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

EFA stock opened at $77.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.33. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.63 and a fifty-two week high of $84.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.