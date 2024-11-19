iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Stock Holdings Boosted by Common Fund For Nonprofit Organizations

Common Fund For Nonprofit Organizations increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 3,307.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 137,901 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises about 2.0% of Common Fund For Nonprofit Organizations’ holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Common Fund For Nonprofit Organizations owned approximately 0.09% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $16,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $119.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $96.89 and a 52 week high of $121.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.83.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

