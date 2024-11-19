iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTM) Short Interest Update

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, a decline of 8.1% from the October 15th total of 35,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:IBTM traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,528. iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $21.84 and a 1 year high of $23.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.04 and a 200-day moving average of $22.82.

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.0732 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF

About iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF ( NASDAQ:IBTM Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF (IBTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2032 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2032. The fund will terminate in December 2032. IBTM was launched on Jul 6, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

