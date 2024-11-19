iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Position Lifted by Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,223 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $30,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 285.6% in the 3rd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period.

Shares of IJR opened at $120.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $87.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $95.20 and a 12-month high of $126.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.60.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

