iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Short Interest Down 14.1% in October

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, a drop of 14.1% from the October 15th total of 1,840,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,537,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 90,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,872,000 after buying an additional 32,196 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.7% during the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Gould Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 103,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Brophy Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $441,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 38.4% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 163,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,532,000 after buying an additional 45,271 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $116.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 891,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,571,100. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.98. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $113.16 and a one year high of $120.33.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.3203 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

